Our Staff Reporter

Minister terms education Sindh’s top priority

SUKKUR – Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah said the federal and provincial governments are very serious about education and in this regard, efforts are being made with support of Sindh Education Foundation.
Talking at the inaugural ceremony, Syed Khurshid Shah said the establishment of American Lycetuff School in Sukkur can provide quality education to the local children, adding that the Sindh government has been paying full attention to the education sector, especially on primary level so all the children could get quality education.
In response to a question, Khurshid Shah said 40 new rooms would be constructed in Sukkur IBA Public School to increase the capacity of number of students, adding that he wish the government schools should also be made with that standard, where the parents could send their children with proud.
He said everyone should feel their responsibility regarding education as the students should study for 850 hours in a year. Answering a question regarding the threats posed by the employees of Sukkur and Larkana boards for not taking examination if they would not be given coronavirus allowances, Shah responded clearly that they would have to take the exam in any case.

 

