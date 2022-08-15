Our Staff Reporter

National flag hoisted at Rescue Central Station Sialkot

SIALKOT    –   A flag hoisting ceremony in connection with 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was held at Rescue 1122 Central Station Kutchery road on Sunday. Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal jointly hoisted the flag. Later, Rescue 1122 organ­ised a rally, led by REO Syed Kamal Abid and DEO Engineer Nav­eed Iqbal. The rally started from Rescue Central Station Kutchery road in which a large number of rescuers, motorcyclists, rescue vehicles and civil society people participated.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

High Commission for Pakistan in Australia celebrates I-Day

Islamabad

PM’s dynamic leadership to provide historic relief to masses, says Sana

Islamabad

Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence

Islamabad

Making Pakistan reflective of Quaid’s ideals our aim: PM

Karachi

SBP unveils commemorative banknote on I-Day

National

US hopes ties with Pakistan will grow

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi announces free education up to graduation level

Islamabad

Sindh, Balochistan brace for more rains from tomorrow

National

Two Pak soldiers martyred repulsing terrorists in Harnai

Islamabad

Pakistan HC marks 75th I-Day in New Delhi

1 of 9,794

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More