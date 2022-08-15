NFTStudio24 official media partner for Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2022

NFTStudio24 will be the media partner for Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2022 on October 4-5, 2022. Dubai is on its mission to become the hub of the digital world, and this conference will be a defining moment for the whole blockchain industry.

NFTStudio24 is a global media news platform dedicated to empowering the emerging world of decentralization, blockchain, metaverse, NFT, and crypto by reporting on the latest and most authentic news, press releases, and podcast interviews.

Blockchain Economy Summit is a global conference held in various countries every year to unite the blockchain community in one place. Web3 brands, NFT projects, and blockchain startups gather worldwide to discuss their ideas and empower each other by spreading positivity.

This time, the Blockchain Economy Summit is coming to Dubai to bring together the Middle East, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, America, and Europe in one location. NFTStudio24 will be giving media coverage to the event to keep everyone updated on the highlights.

As a media partner, NFTStudio24 CEO Asif Hameed expresses his anticipation for the event. Many well-known companies such as NAGA X, XT.com, Uniqan Capital, Satoshi Solutions, Kodo Assets, SafePal, and Admantium Crypto Advisors will be attending the event as sponsors.

Tickets to Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2022 are open right now!

For more information,

Website: https://nftstudio24.com/

Follow on twitter https://twitter.com/nftstudio24

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Salman Rushdie off ventilator, ‘on road to recovery’

International

Attack on Salman Rushdie ‘appalling,’ says US National Security Adviser

Business

Asia shares mixed as China cuts rates, data disappoints

International

China unexpectedly cuts interest rates to support COVID-hit economy

Business

Power sector’s transmission & distribution losses soar to Rs473 billion in 2021

Business

Provincial govts asked to conduct damage assessment of cotton crop

Business

ADB suggests policy reforms to strengthen railways in Pakistan

Business

RDA inflows rise to $4.7 billion in June

Business

Govt asked to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in country

Business

‘Now Hiring’: US employers struggle to find enough workers

1 of 5,167

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More