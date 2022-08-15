PA Speaker for independent foreign policy

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Speaker M Sabtain Khan has stressed for an independent foreign policy of the country. He said this while hoisting national flag at the Assembly building in connection with independence day celebrations. He hoped that before the next Independence Day, there will be real democracy in the country. He was accompanied by Provincial Minister Ali Afzal Sahi and Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak. Speaking on the occasion, Sibtain Khan said that Pakistan came into being on the basis of two nation theory. “Under the able leadership of Chairman Imran Khan, we are now moving towards real freedom. Imran Khan’s narrative is a continuation of the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam”, he remarked.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATED AT CBD HOUSE

Lahore Central Business District Devel­opment Authority (LCBDDA) celebrated the 75th Independence Day at CBD House Punjab. The ceremony was attended by Imran Amin, CEO LCBDDA, Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Janjua, COO LCBDDA, Di­rectorate Heads, Management Officials and the entire ancillary staff of LCBDDA. The celebration began with flag hoisting at CBD House Punjab, along with special prayers for the development and safety of the country. It was followed by a cake-cut­ting ceremony that enhanced the charm of the celebration.

FLAG HOISTED AT LHC BUILDING

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice M Ameer Bhatti on Sunday hoisted national flag at historic LHC building to mark the Independence Day. Justice Ali Baqar Na­jafi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Sha­hid Bilal Hassan, Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice Asim Hafeez, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, and other judges attended the flag hoisting ceremony. Addressing on the occasion, LHC Chief Justice Muham­mad Ameer Bhatti said that today was the day to remember the sacrifices of forefa­thers who rendered for Pakistan move­ment, adding that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam had succeeded in achieving this homeland as a result of peaceful po­litical struggle. He said that Quaid-e-Azam had neither broken any law nor went to jail and achieved his goal through peaceful struggle without breaking a single glass. He said that our forefathers rendered great sacrifices in creation of this motherland, adding that those who migrated to Paki­stan sacrificed their lives and property