Pak envoy reaffirms pledge to make country beacon of peace in region

Washington-Ambassador Masood Khan has said that Pakistan is being positioned as an economic and transit hub and a meeting point for positive global interests.

“We are committed to make Pakistan a beacon of peace and prosperity in the region,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States. He was addressing Flag Hoisting Ceremony on the occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan which was attended by senior officials of US State Department, friends of Pakistan from US and a large number of Pakistani diaspora.

The Ambassador hoisted the national flag with the tune of national anthem.

Addressing the gathering, he paid homage to the sacrifices of our forefathers for their vision and unparalleled sacrifices that ultimately resulted into creation of a miracle called Pakistan. “Pakistan had a remarkable journey over the last 75 years. Despite external and internal challenges, Pakistan has moved forward to become a resilient nation,” observed the Ambassador.

Elaborating future vision of the country, the Ambassador said that Pakistan’s unique geographic location, demographic dividend, democratic orientation, rich human and natural resources clearly put the country in a unique position to realise its vision.

Masood Khan, on the occasion, highlighted close friendly ties with the United States and a robust partnership between the two countries in various critical sectors including trade, investment, regional connectivity, energy cooperation, people-to-people ties, education and cultural exchanges.

“We have been partners in making peace, building peace and keeping peace. We will continue to work with the US for peace and prosperity in the region and beyond,” said the envoy.

He said that the people of Pakistan have always had tremendous cultural affinity for the US. Our brightest young men and women aspire to study in US colleges and universities through scholarship programs such as Fulbright. These Fulbright scholars have contributed tremendously to Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.

Elizabeth Horst, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary from State Department, speaking on the occasion said that the founders of both the countries ‘envisioned an independent and democratic free society.’

She reiterated that United States has always viewed a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both the countries.

“We have fostered decades of collaboration between Pakistan and the United States. Among the challenges our two countries are jointly addressing are boosting trade development, the ongoing COVID-19, climate crisis, improving educational access and excellence and regional peace and stability,” she said.