Pakistan HC marks 75th I-Day in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD – High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi celebrated the 75th An­niversary of the indepen­dence of Pakistan with patriotic zeal and fervor on Sunday. Aftab Hasan Khan, Chargé d’Affaires, raised Pakistan’s flag to the tune of the national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery’s Lawns. Officers and staff of the High Commission, along with their fami­lies, were present on this auspicious occasion. Spe­cial messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the 75th Anniversary of independence were read out to the audience. Subsequently, in his re­marks , Mr. Aftab Hasan Khan, Chargé d’Affaires, congratulated Pakistani nationals on the auspi­cious occasion, and un­derscored that freedom is a great and invaluable blessing for any nation. The Chargé d’Affaires paid homage to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other great leaders of freedom movement who led a historic strug­gle for establishment of an independent state for the Muslims.