Pakistan HC marks 75th I-Day in New Delhi
ISLAMABAD – High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the independence of Pakistan with patriotic zeal and fervor on Sunday. Aftab Hasan Khan, Chargé d’Affaires, raised Pakistan’s flag to the tune of the national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery’s Lawns. Officers and staff of the High Commission, along with their families, were present on this auspicious occasion. Special messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the 75th Anniversary of independence were read out to the audience. Subsequently, in his remarks , Mr. Aftab Hasan Khan, Chargé d’Affaires, congratulated Pakistani nationals on the auspicious occasion, and underscored that freedom is a great and invaluable blessing for any nation. The Chargé d’Affaires paid homage to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other great leaders of freedom movement who led a historic struggle for establishment of an independent state for the Muslims.