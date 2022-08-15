News Desk

Pakistan to lock horns with Netherlands in first ODI tomorrow

The first One Day International of three-match series between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played at Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Babar Azam will lead a strong Pakistan side that contains a bevy of fast-bowling options, including star quick Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

Babar has indicated Afridi may be used sparingly during the ODI series, with the towering pacer recovering from the knee injury that forced him to miss the second Test against Sri Lanka and with the Asia Cup on the horizon later this month.

“We re looking long term at his fitness and health,” Babar said recently of Afridi.

“We want him to play a game against the Netherlands if he s fit and be ready for the Asia Cup.”

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O Dowd, Vikram Singh

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

Pakistan secures another medal in Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Newspaper

Traditional sports are true reflection of National Heritage: Dr Alvi

Newspaper

Hamza breezes into WSF World Junior Squash semis

Newspaper

Huzaifa, Noor win Independence Day squash matches

Newspaper

Central Punjab thump Northern in Women’s U19 Tournament

Newspaper

Satisfied with performance of our athletes in Islamic Games: PTF chief

Newspaper

Royals beat Kotli Lions by 6 wickets in KPL2

Newspaper

AJK President inaugurates 2nd Kashmir Premier League

Newspaper

SBP organising 11 sports events on Independence Day: Sports Minister

Sports

Hamza Khan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championship

1 of 2,007

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More