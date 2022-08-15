PR

Pakistan’s I-Day celebrated in Jeddah

Jedda     –   Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day was celebrated with a flag hoisting ceremony at the Consulate General

of Pakistan in Jeddah. Consul General Khalid Majid hoisted then ational flag while the National Anthem was played. Distinguished members of Pakistani community attended the ceremony and expressed their solidarity with Pakistan. Addressing the gathering the Consul General spoke about the importance of this day in Pakistan’s history. He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and is committed to working for regional peace and stability. He also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue its efforts to further promote friendly relations with Saudi Arabia. He thanked the Saudi leadership for facilitating Pakistani community in the Kingdom. He also praised contribution by the Pakistani community for their meaningful role towards strengthening Saudi-Pak relations. Young Pakistani students presented speeches and tableaus to mark the significance of the day.The ceremony concluded with a cake cutting ceremony and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Kashmir brethren, facing atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

