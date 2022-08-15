APP

PHA beautifies roads for Independence Day celebrations

Rawalpindi-The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi beautified different city roads for 75th Independence Day.
According to a PHA spokesperson, the Authority on the directives of Director General, PHA had decorated PHA building with colourful lights. PHA had formulated a plan to beautify different roads including Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Shamishabad, Allama Iqbal Park and other areas for the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations — apart from the ongoing plantation drive, she added. The spokesperson informed that a programme had been prepared to illuminate different areas to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan in befitting manner. She said that Murree Road was decorated for August 14 celebrations apart from planting thousands of saplings.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Power sector’s transmission & distribution losses soar to Rs473 billion in 2021

Business

Provincial govts asked to conduct damage assessment of cotton crop

Business

ADB suggests policy reforms to strengthen railways in Pakistan

Business

RDA inflows rise to $4.7 billion in June

Business

Govt asked to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in country

Business

‘Now Hiring’: US employers struggle to find enough workers

Business

CDC, CDNS sign MoU for issuance of digital savings certificates

Business

Over 43pc surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

Business

75th Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan celebrated at SNGPL head office

Business

HABIBMETRO unveils monument at the iconic I.I. Chundrigar Road

1 of 3,359

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More