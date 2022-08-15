PM’s dynamic leadership to provide historic relief to masses, says Sana

Sana felicitates nation on 75th Independence Day.

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sun­day said that the govern­ment under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would provide historic relief to the common people ow­ing to its hard work and prudent policies.

In reaction to Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi’s address delivered at La­hore, the minister said the government would also get rid of the nation of economic destruc­tion and misery at the hands of Imran Khan in last four years. Rana Sanaullah in a statement received from Makkah here said that the Paki­stani nation has been bearing the lies of for­mer prime minister for the past 26 years adding that he said Imran Khan has the same script for the last 26 years and now with the announce­ment of holding gather­ing, the nation would have to listen to his false and arrogant speeches for two more months. He said Imran and Elahi’s speeches were mere a concert, mehfil qawwali and fireworks at Lahore