Agencies

PM’s dynamic leadership to provide historic relief to masses, says Sana

Sana felicitates nation on 75th Independence Day.

ISLAMABAD    –   Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sun­day said that the govern­ment under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would provide historic relief to the common people ow­ing to its hard work and prudent policies.

In reaction to Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi’s address delivered at La­hore, the minister said the government would also get rid of the nation of economic destruc­tion and misery at the hands of Imran Khan in last four years. Rana Sanaullah in a statement received from Makkah here said that the Paki­stani nation has been bearing the lies of for­mer prime minister for the past 26 years adding that he said Imran Khan has the same script for the last 26 years and now with the announce­ment of holding gather­ing, the nation would have to listen to his false and arrogant speeches for two more months. He said Imran and Elahi’s speeches were mere a concert, mehfil qawwali and fireworks at Lahore

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

High Commission for Pakistan in Australia celebrates I-Day

Islamabad

Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence

Islamabad

Making Pakistan reflective of Quaid’s ideals our aim: PM

Karachi

SBP unveils commemorative banknote on I-Day

National

US hopes ties with Pakistan will grow

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi announces free education up to graduation level

Islamabad

Sindh, Balochistan brace for more rains from tomorrow

National

Two Pak soldiers martyred repulsing terrorists in Harnai

Islamabad

Pakistan HC marks 75th I-Day in New Delhi

Islamabad

Quaid-i-Azam stressed women role in country’s uplift, says Arif Alvi

1 of 11,266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More