PMSA rescues boat stranded in rough sea

KARACHI – The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued a boat stranded in rough sea at Gwadar.

According to a news release on Sunday, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) Pakistan at PMSA, on August 12th recieved a distress call that a fishing boat namely Al Eman was stranded at sea due to machinery failure in rough weather 2-3 NM South West of Gwadar and had been abandoned by her crew. Meanwhile, PMSA ship operating at 70 NM south of Ormara, was dispatched at full speed for recovery of the stranded boat.

The ship reached at the scene of incident at midnight. The PMSA air assets searched the area for the boat and it was traced on morning of August 13th and its position was passed to PMSA ship. The ship battled extremely rough seas but managed to pass a tow to the unmanned boat. Subsequently, the boat was towed back to Gwadar West Bay and returned to the owner. The operation by PMSA was appreciated by local community.