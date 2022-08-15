Power sector’s transmission & distribution losses soar to Rs473 billion in 2021

The mismanagement and weak governance in the power sector increased transmission & distribution losses to Rs 473 billion during 2021, while the total receivables of the sector reached Rs 1.5 trillion. According to Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE)’s One Year Growth Strategy for Pakistan, energy is a chronic problem that eight governments have not been able to solve. Due to mismanagement and weak governance in the power sector, huge transmission & distribution losses reached Rs. 473 billion during 2021, out of which Rs. 402 billion were recovered through tariff from the electricity consumers and Rs. 71 billion was added to circular debt. Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has launched the “One Year Growth Strategy for Pakistan” on the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th anniversary of independence.