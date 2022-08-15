APP

PTC, KP Forest Dept join hands to plant saplings

Peshawar-Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) and KP Forest Department have joined hands to plant 30,000 saplings on Hazara Motorway to clean and green the environment.
Tehamsab Khan, Chief Conservator Forests, expressed these views while inaugurating the plantation drive on Hazara Motorway. In the private sector, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited has always played a significant and positive role regarding plantations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
PTC is providing 110,000 free saplings to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department. While in the first phase, a forest will be developed by planting 30,000 saplings on Hazara Motorway under Miyawaki technique.
Kifayat Baloch, Conservator of Forests, Tariq Ali Shah, District Forest Officer, Muhammad Qasim, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Pakistan Tobacco Company, and Motorway Police officers and people from different walks of life participated in the event.

