News Desk

PTI starts preparations for general elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started preparations for the upcoming 2023 general elections.

In this regard, PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered immediate mobilization of the Tiger Force and formed a committee over this matter.

While senator Saifullah Khan Niazi has been appointed to the committee formed by Imran Khan to mobilize the Tiger Force, and12 members from all provinces and the federation have been included in the committee.

Among the members are Sher Ali Arbab, Salman Amjad, Chaudhry Iqbal, Shahid Hussain, Khawaja Shams, Sohail Afridi, Arsalan Khalid, Farid Rehman, Rana Nadeem, Abdul Karim and Nauman Gul in the committee.

The Tiger Force Committee will organize Imran Khan Tiger Force across the country, this committee will report directly to Imran Khan, Imran Khan has called the first meeting of the committee.

According to the notification, this committee will mobilize workers at the grass-root level. The force will organize the Election Day and polling scheme, and wil also rganize the workers at the level of union council.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI decides to mount pressure on govt for early polls

Islamabad

Court adjourns hearing over Shahbaz Gill’s bail petition

National

CM Sindh opposes suspension of ARY news transmission

Islamabad

Bilawal Bhutto summons CM Sindh, other PPP leaders to Islamabad

Entertainment

How Pakistani celebs marked the Silver Jubilee of Pakistan

Islamabad

LHC bins plea seeking ban on baajas

Lahore

LHC dismisses plea seeking legislation on foreign funding

Islamabad

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of foreign investment in country

National

Two killed in roof collapse incident in Gujrat

National

IHC grants protective bail to Attaullah Tarar

1 of 8,812

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More