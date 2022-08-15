News Desk

Punjab Govt plans to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas of DG Khan

The government of Punjab plans to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

This step has been taken after the National Disaster Management Authority issued a flood warning due to heavy rains in DG Khan Division on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal chaired a meeting in Lahore to review the arrangements for dealing with possible flooding.

The meeting decided to deploy mobile teams of the departments of health, livestock, and volunteers of Civil Defense in the Dera Ghazi Khan division.

The Chief Secretary directed the authorities concerned to immediately identify the areas likely to be hit by hill torrents. He said that arrangements would be made to move people as well as livestock away from unsafe places.

