MATEEN HAIDER

Quaid-i-Azam stressed women role in country’s uplift, says Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD    –    President Dr Arif Alvi said Pak­istan is an independent coun­try and it achieved freedom after intense struggle and Pak­istani nation would not submit to anyone in future.

Addressing a ceremony, in connection with Independence Day Celebrations, along with First Lady Samina Arif Alvi at a shelter home for the destitute and orphaned girls in Rawal­pindi on Sunday, he said that our children are the future of Pakistan. He said our leader Quaid-i-Azam always empha­sised the role of women in the country’s development. The president also underlined that inclusion of girls in the national mainstream was imperative for development of the country.

Highlighting the significance of taking care of orphans in Is­lam, the president appreciated the institute for providing facili­ties of food, residence and edu­cation. He said Muslim society always stressed on taking good care of deserving children and orphans. Dr Arif Alvi said it was the responsibility of the state to provide adequate opportunities to children for education, moral training and employment. He advised girls to work hard to acquire education. Emphasising on character building, he asked girls to speak truth, respect teachers and elders. Recalling sacrifices of our forefathers in the Pakistan movement, the president said that millions of people died during indepen­dence movement.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

High Commission for Pakistan in Australia celebrates I-Day

Islamabad

PM’s dynamic leadership to provide historic relief to masses, says Sana

Islamabad

Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence

Islamabad

Making Pakistan reflective of Quaid’s ideals our aim: PM

Karachi

SBP unveils commemorative banknote on I-Day

National

US hopes ties with Pakistan will grow

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi announces free education up to graduation level

Islamabad

Sindh, Balochistan brace for more rains from tomorrow

National

Two Pak soldiers martyred repulsing terrorists in Harnai

Islamabad

Pakistan HC marks 75th I-Day in New Delhi

1 of 11,266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More