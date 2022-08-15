Quaid-i-Azam stressed women role in country’s uplift, says Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi said Pak­istan is an independent coun­try and it achieved freedom after intense struggle and Pak­istani nation would not submit to anyone in future.

Addressing a ceremony, in connection with Independence Day Celebrations, along with First Lady Samina Arif Alvi at a shelter home for the destitute and orphaned girls in Rawal­pindi on Sunday, he said that our children are the future of Pakistan. He said our leader Quaid-i-Azam always empha­sised the role of women in the country’s development. The president also underlined that inclusion of girls in the national mainstream was imperative for development of the country.

Highlighting the significance of taking care of orphans in Is­lam, the president appreciated the institute for providing facili­ties of food, residence and edu­cation. He said Muslim society always stressed on taking good care of deserving children and orphans. Dr Arif Alvi said it was the responsibility of the state to provide adequate opportunities to children for education, moral training and employment. He advised girls to work hard to acquire education. Emphasising on character building, he asked girls to speak truth, respect teachers and elders. Recalling sacrifices of our forefathers in the Pakistan movement, the president said that millions of people died during indepen­dence movement.