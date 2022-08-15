Rain-wind and thundershower likely in various parts of country

Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan and Sindh, while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab and Lower Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-three and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh fifteen, Pulwama nineteen, Shopian seventeen and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade.