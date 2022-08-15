Rasheed wants PM Shehbaz to make charter of democracy

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make charter of democracy instead of charter of economy while cautioning the ruling elite that politicians will be on target if political conflict rises in the country.

While taking to his Twitter handle, Rashid wrote: “Shahbaz Sharif must make a charter of democracy instead of charter of economy. Decide a date for holding transparent elections and leave the decision to the nation. 140 million intelligent youth have got mobile phones in their pockets. 10 crore people are in the grip of poverty. If the political conflict rises, politicians will also be on target. Delay in elections will be the death of democracy.

شہبازشریف میثاق معیشت کی بجائے میثاق جمہوریت کریں۔شفاف الیکشن کی تاریخ طےکریں اور فیصلہ قوم پر چھوڑ دیں۔140ملین باشعور نوجوانوں کی جیب میں موبائل فون ہے۔10کروڑ لوگ غربت کے شکنجے میں آگئے ہیں۔سیاسی تصادم بڑھ گیا تو سیاست دان بھی نشانے پرہونگے۔الیکشن میں تاخیر جمہوریت کی موت ہوگی. — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 15, 2022

“The nation understands that the illness of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari is an excuse to run away. It does not matter whether coward Nawaz Sharif comes or does not come now, whether he is eligible or ineligible, it does not matter now. His (Zardari’s) illness in Saudi Arabia and his (Nawaz’s) illness in London is a political charade. The real faces of the politicians who have destroyed economy have been exposed in public.”