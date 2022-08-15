Robber shot dead, another injured in Islamabad police encounter

A robber was shot dead and another was arrested in injured condition in Islamabad during a police encounter on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of I-9 police station after Eagle Squad intercepted muggers looting a citizen.

“As soon as the police engaged them, the robbers opened fire on police, ensuing an encounter which resulted in the death of one of the suspect and injury to another,” they said.

The injured robber was later arrested and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Mugging incidents have been reported in the country and police nationwide have taken measures to curb such incidents.

Recently, three robbers were killed in a police encounter in Orangi Town area of Karachi, while a policeman was injured.

According to ARY News, police spotted three robbers in Orangi town’s 11 1/2 area when they were looking for their next target. The robbers opened fire at the police when they saw them chasing them, and the police fired back, killing the three robbers.

The police told that all three of the robbers died on the spot, bodies were transferred to a nearby hospital. However, they have not identified yet, they added.

The police recovered two pistols and a motorbike from the robbers, which have been reported to the CPLC.

