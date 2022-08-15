Royals beat Kotli Lions by 6 wickets in KPL2

Lahore- Mirpur Royals have started their KPL2 campaign with the win over Kotli Lions by six wickets. At the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, Royals’ captain Shoaib Malik won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lions. Their bowlers bowled brilliantly and sent three batters to the pavilion in the power play. Only Sarfaraz Ahmed (24), Hassan Khan (27) and Danish Aziz (51) batted well. Fast bowler Zubair Khan Lodhi took two wickets. Kotli finished with 151/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Ali Imran and captain Shoaib Malik put up a great show and added 116 runs that helped Mirpur Royals chase down the target comfortably. Ali Imran was named player of the match.