News Desk

Rupee continues winning streak as dollar plunges in interbank

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Monday continued its winning streak in interbank against the US dollar.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues to gain ground in the interbank market as the US dollar lost Rs1.99 against the rupee and is being traded around Rs213.50.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated by Rs3.39 or 1.57% against the dollar to close at RS215.49.

It is pertinent to mention here that the US dollar traded at a record high rate of Rs239.94 in interbank on July 28, 2022.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

After 14 August celebrations Pakistani man seeks ban on honking toy horns

National

Attaullah Tarar approaches IHC to evade arrest

National

Balochistan CM inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

National

CM Bizenjo condemns attack on security forces in Harani

National

Acting Governor Balochistan felicitates nation on Independence Day

National

Flash flood, rains kill 11 more persons in Balochistan

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer requests Islamabad court to issue verdict on bail plea today

Islamabad

Rain-wind and thundershower likely in various parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm resolve to strengthen bilateral ties

National

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

1 of 8,880

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More