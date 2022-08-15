Satisfied with performance of our athletes in Islamic Games: PTF chief

Lahore – Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua has said that participation in international events to represent their country is in itself a big honour and achievement for athletes.

“In the ongoing 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konyo, Turkey, our athletes have made us proud as they performed well in the Muslim World Biggest Sports event, in which athletes from more than 45 Muslim countries took part. Despite not winning any medal, our athletes showcased some great performances,” the PTF chief said this after returning from Konya, saying the taekwondo event featured some of the Muslim world’s best Taekwondo practitioners from Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Morocco.

He further said: “The taekwondo federation is working to provide maximum opportunities to the players at the national and international levels. Pakistan players will take part in the 3rd Mount Everest International Open Taekwondo Championship in Nepal in Khyurogi & Poomsae events from September 20-25. We will also host G-2 level, Combaxx 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship this year.”

Waseem Ahmed said that during the 5th Islamic Games, Konya, Fateemah Tuz Zahraa finished sixth in the -49 kg Female Weight Category while Naqash Hamdani secured seventh position in the -53 kg Female Weight Category and Noor Rehman also earned seventh place in the -57 Female Weight Category. The male athletes, who played well, include Haroon Khan, 6th position in the -58 kg Male Weight Category, and Mazhar Abbas, 6th position in the –80 kg Male Weight Category. Another notable athlete was Hamza Omar Saeed, who got 9th position in Super Heavyweight Male Category,” he added.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation CEO Omar Saeed said that players will be sent to Iran in October for training to groom and enhance their techniques, where Irani coaches will guide and train them for one month and try to prepare well for the international events.