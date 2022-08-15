SBP organising 11 sports events on Independence Day: Sports Minister

LAHORE -Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood in a bid to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner SBP is organising 11 sports events. The events include chess, athletics, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal, swimming and hockey to engage maximum number of young talented players in sports activities on this auspicious occasion. He was talking to the media at the inaugural ceremony of the Independence Day Chess event at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Sunday. The Minister inaugurated the chess event by playing an exhibition match with 17-time national champion Mahmood Lodhi. More than 200 players from all over Pakistan participated in the chess event. Apart from this, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal was held at the Punjab Velodrome in which more than top 50 wrestlers participated. Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour on this occasion. On this occasion, the Minister said that Punjab Sports Department will soon organise Rustam-e-Punjab and Rustam-e-Pakistan dangal. Meanwhile, the age group swimming competitions were held at the Punjab International Swimming Complex where DG Sports Punjab distributed cash prizes among the winners.