SBP unveils commemorative banknote on I-Day
KARACHI – Acting Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Murtaza Syed unveiled a Rs. 75 Commemorative Banknote to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence in a ceremony held at the SBP Museum, Karachi on August 14, 2022.
He also inaugurated the Roshan Pension Plan to augment the lifestyle banking services available
under the State Bank’s Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative for overseas Pakistanis. Dr. Syed commenced the formal proceedings by hoisting the national flag in the presence of officers of the bank and their families, followed by playing of the national anthem. Dr. Syed unveiled the design of a special Rs. 75 Commemorative Banknote. He noted that while issuance of coins and postage stamps is a regular feature to mark days of national importance, it is rare for the SBP to issue a commemorative banknote. It is worth noting that this banknote is the second such banknote to be issued by the SBP, following the first one issued in 1997 to mark the golden jubilee of Pakistan’s independence. He also elaborated on the unique features of the banknote, which features Pakistan’s founding father and mother on the front side and presents a theme of environmental sustainability on the reverse. Paying tribute to overseas Pakistanis for their relentless contributions towards the country, governor (A) also inaugurated the Roshan Pension Plan scheme. He said that overseas Pakistanis can now avail the benefits of financial planning for their retirement through RPP. The soft launch of the product will start from August 15, 2022 with collaboration of RDA banks and Asset Management Companies. Dwelling on the latest economic developments and challenges faced by the economy, Dr. Syed shared his views with the audience. From the onset he separated on-ground facts from negative fake news making rounds on social media, and advised citizens to not pay heed on such rumors