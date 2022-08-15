SBP unveils commemorative banknote on I-Day

KARACHI – Acting Governor State Bank of Pa­kistan (SBP) Dr. Murtaza Syed un­veiled a Rs. 75 Commemorative Banknote to mark the 75th anni­versary of Pakistan’s independence in a ceremony held at the SBP Mu­seum, Karachi on August 14, 2022.

He also inaugurated the Roshan Pension Plan to augment the life­style banking services available

under the State Bank’s Ro­shan Digital Account (RDA) initiative for overseas Paki­stanis. Dr. Syed commenced the formal proceedings by hoisting the national flag in the presence of officers of the bank and their fam­ilies, followed by playing of the national anthem. Dr. Syed unveiled the design of a special Rs. 75 Commemo­rative Banknote. He noted that while issuance of coins and postage stamps is a reg­ular feature to mark days of national importance, it is rare for the SBP to issue a commemorative banknote. It is worth noting that this banknote is the second such banknote to be issued by the SBP, following the first one issued in 1997 to mark the golden jubilee of Pakistan’s independence. He also elab­orated on the unique fea­tures of the banknote, which features Pakistan’s found­ing father and mother on the front side and presents a theme of environmen­tal sustainability on the re­verse. Paying tribute to overseas Pakistanis for their relentless contributions to­wards the country, governor (A) also inaugurated the Ro­shan Pension Plan scheme. He said that overseas Paki­stanis can now avail the ben­efits of financial planning for their retirement through RPP. The soft launch of the product will start from Au­gust 15, 2022 with collab­oration of RDA banks and Asset Management Com­panies. Dwelling on the lat­est economic developments and challenges faced by the economy, Dr. Syed shared his views with the audi­ence. From the onset he sep­arated on-ground facts from negative fake news making rounds on social media, and advised citizens to not pay heed on such rumors