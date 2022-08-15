News Desk

Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan

Security Forces killed one terrorist in an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists.

Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

