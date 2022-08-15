Sindh, Balochistan brace for more rains from tomorrow
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted more rains for Balochistan and Sindh, including Karachi from August 16 (Tuesday) as another ‘low pressure area’ is expected to approach the provinces in next couple of days.
Under the influence of the new weather system, rain and thunderstorms with moderate and heavy falls were expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot , Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar districts from Aug 16.
Karachi is also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the aforementioned period.
The PMD said the rains were expected to get intense and widespread in the said districts for the next three to four days.
The Met office also cautioned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts between Tuesday and Thursday.
About the current weather system causing rains in parts of Sindh and Balochistan, the department said the “depression over North Arabian Sea has weakened into a low-pressure area and currently lies over Rajasthan”.
It also said that persistent heavy rains in Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan may create extra pressure on Hub Dam, Thaddo Dam and downstream nullahs.
The Met office also warned that sea conditions were likely to remain rough, and fishermen of Sindh have been advised to avoid going in deep sea till Sunday evening. The monsoon season in Pakistan this year has wreaked havoc in Sindh and Balochistan. Earlier, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that rains in the provinces have broken 30-year records.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched further relief items along with assistance provided by Saudi Relief to the flood affectees of Balochistan. The NDMA throughout its flood management activities provided most of the relief goods to the affected areas of Balochistan, a news release issued here said. The relief items extended till August 13 included ration bags being provided for 39,000 people so far.
However, tents were delivered for more than 45,000 victims, 6,000 tarpaulins, 7,000 mosquito nets, more than 3,000 blankets were provided along with 55 dewatering pumps and 50 generators.
Other aid items include kitchen sets, hygiene kits and chemical spray machines, the NDMA said. The further relief supplies to Balochistan on August 14 included tarpaulins, blankets and mosquito nets for 60,000 people in fresh shipment of the NDMA.
Moreover, 200 school tents were also part of the relief supplies along with 35 generators and 30 dewatering pumps. Also, the NDMA delivered 5,000 ration bags in the relief goods including 3,000 water jerrycans for the flood victims. Some 1,000 ration bags provided by Saudi Relief for the victims of Balochistan have also been dispatched by the Authority. Earlier on Saturday, much of coastal towns and adjoining areas in Balochistan were deluged by relentless rains, causing flooding that washed away roads and damaged mud houses