Sindh, Balochistan brace for more rains from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) on Sunday predict­ed more rains for Balochistan and Sindh, including Karachi from August 16 (Tuesday) as another ‘low pres­sure area’ is expected to approach the provinces in next couple of days.

Under the influence of the new weather system, rain and thunder­storms with moderate and heavy falls were expected in Shaheed Bena­zirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamsho­ro, Kambar Shahdadkot , Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hy­derabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar districts from Aug 16.

Karachi is also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the aforementioned period.

The PMD said the rains were expected to get in­tense and widespread in the said districts for the next three to four days.

The Met office also cautioned that heavy falls may generate wa­ter-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts between Tues­day and Thursday.

About the current weather system causing rains in parts of Sindh and Balochistan, the de­partment said the “de­pression over North Ara­bian Sea has weakened into a low-pressure area and currently lies over Rajasthan”.

It also said that per­sistent heavy rains in Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Baloch­istan may create extra pressure on Hub Dam, Thaddo Dam and down­stream nullahs.

The Met office also warned that sea condi­tions were likely to re­main rough, and fisher­men of Sindh have been advised to avoid going in deep sea till Sunday eve­ning. The monsoon sea­son in Pakistan this year has wreaked havoc in Sindh and Balochistan. Earlier, Minister for Cli­mate Change Sherry Rehman said that rains in the provinces have broken 30-year records.

Meanwhile, the Nation­al Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched fur­ther relief items along with assistance provid­ed by Saudi Relief to the flood affectees of Ba­lochistan. The NDMA throughout its flood man­agement activities pro­vided most of the relief goods to the affected ar­eas of Balochistan, a news release issued here said. The relief items extended till August 13 included ra­tion bags being provided for 39,000 people so far.

However, tents were delivered for more than 45,000 victims, 6,000 tarpaulins, 7,000 mos­quito nets, more than 3,000 blankets were pro­vided along with 55 de­watering pumps and 50 generators.

Other aid items include kitchen sets, hygiene kits and chemical spray ma­chines, the NDMA said. The further relief sup­plies to Balochistan on August 14 included tar­paulins, blankets and mosquito nets for 60,000 people in fresh shipment of the NDMA.

Moreover, 200 school tents were also part of the relief supplies along with 35 generators and 30 dewatering pumps. Also, the NDMA deliv­ered 5,000 ration bags in the relief goods including 3,000 water jerrycans for the flood victims. Some 1,000 ration bags pro­vided by Saudi Relief for the victims of Baloch­istan have also been dis­patched by the Author­ity. Earlier on Saturday, much of coastal towns and adjoining areas in Balochistan were del­uged by relentless rains, causing flooding that washed away roads and damaged mud houses