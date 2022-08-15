Sindh has allocated Rs2.5b rupees for construction of roads: Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator Karachi, CM Law Adviser and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that the entire nation is celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan today in a grand manner.

“We got Pakistan after many sacrifices, our future depends on this country, we have to take it on the path of development. Muslims made a great struggle under the leadership of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and now we have to make it a strong welfare state economically and social,” the Administrator expressed these views while talking to the media representatives after laying wreaths at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on behalf of the Karachiites.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Hosni, Senior Director HRM Imtiaz Abro, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present on the occasion.

After laying wreaths, Administrator Karachi wrote in the guest book, “We are grateful to you for giving us Pakistan. May Allah enable us to take care of beloved Pakistan and all the Pakistanis living in it”. While talking to the media representatives, he congratulated the citizens of Karachi on Independence Day.

He said that we al should think for the betterment of this country and added that should first think about our homeland. In response to a question, he said that that during the monsoon season, there has been more rain than usual, which has severely damaged the roads of Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the construction and repair work of the roads will be started as soon as the rains end. “The Sindh government has allocated Rs 2.5 billion rupees for rehabilitation and construction of roads. The traffic continued on the main highways of Karachi despite the heavy rains. Our teams tried its best not to let water stand on the streets,” he added.

The Administrator said that in the past, after rains, many roads including Shahrah e Faisal and University Road used to be closed. Meanwhile, he also hoisted the national flag at the head office of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

On the occasion, besides Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, a large number of officers and staff including heads of departments of KMC were present.

The Administrator Karachi hoisted the national flag of Pakistan and the national anthem was also played on the occasion.

He said that Pakistan has been achieved after a lot of hard work, struggle and sacrifices. He said that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan where all major and important commercial and business institutions are located and the role of this city in the development of the country is very important. He directed the KMC officers and employees to serve the city with their hard work and dedication and try to improve the image of the institution.

He hoped that all of us will succeed in creating a Pakistan in which every person has basic, constitutional and economic rights. “Our young generation will make this country their future and fulfill the vision of Pakistan’s development that was seen by Quaid-e-Azam, he said,” and added that we are doing what is possible with the available resources.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has full support from the Government of Sindh and efforts will be made to solve the problems being faced by the people.