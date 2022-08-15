Our Staff Reporter

Sindh to face more gas load-shedding

KARACHI – The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has reported a drop of 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in supplies to Sindh and Balochistan after a field developed technical fault, which is expected to increase the duration of load-shedding in both the provinces.
“It will take over one month to manage the situation,” according to a statement issued by the gas supplier on Friday. “Naimat Basal Gas Field is currently confronted with a technical problem due to which gas supply to SSGC has been reduced by 30 mmcfd,” the SSGC said in the statement.
The management started taking measures to rectify the matter but “it is likely to take another month to resolve the issue in its entirety”.
In this scenario, the SSGC said, gas supply from Naimat Basal will remain affected.
In order to counter the depleted supplies from this field, the SSGC will implement a gas load-management plan by rationalising gas supplies so that the preferred domestic and commercial sectors continue to get uninterrupted gas supplies, it said.
The SSGC supplies around 1,100 mmcfd locally produced gas to households, commercial and industrial consumers in Sindh and Balochistan.

