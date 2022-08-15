Staff Reporter

Students pay homage to martyrs of helicopter crash incident

QUETTA      –     Students of Institute of Sci­ence and Arts Female Campus Al-Hamd Islamic Uni­versity lit candles on the memorial to pay homage to the martyrs on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. On the occasion of Independence Day, a solemn ceremony was held in Quetta Cantt to commemorate the Martyrs in which the head of Institute of Science and Arts Female Campus Hamad Islamic University Professor Dr. Shakeel Roshan, Pro-Chancellor Urwa Javed, students and faculty members paid rich trib­ute to the Martyrs. Fatiha was recited and candles were lit in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Professor Dr. Shakeel Ro­shan laid flowers on the martyrs’ memorial. The stu­dents paid their respects to the martyred Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and other martyrs who were martyred along with him in the helicopter accident.

