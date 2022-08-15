Recently, the Chinese authorities issued a white paper titled “Taiwan question and China’s reunification in the New Era”. The paper shows to the world China’s firm determination, confidence and capability on the Taiwan question. The effects of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being established with a continuum. A Chinese friend of mine told me that this is not a war of influence but one for the future. Pakistan rightly supports the one-China policy. It should not be concluded from this Pakistani support that this Pakistani position has been adopted only because Pakistan and China have long-standing brotherly relations. Pakistan is definitely China’s friend. It is and should be with China, but it should also be kept in mind that China’s position regarding Taiwan is not only completely correct, but it is also fully supported by international laws and ethics.

And when we talk about international laws and ethics, Pakistan itself is also associated with them. Because our position on the Kashmir issue is also based on international laws and ethics. If any action contrary to any international law or ethics is taken anywhere, then it will also impact our position regarding Kashmir. Since the establishment of the DPP government in Taiwan, the government based in this Chinese region has started making moves that seem against the one-China principle. From military affairs to diplomatic affairs, a series of moves have been made and a wave of concern is rightly being felt in China. If we study the history of Taiwan, it will be revealed that this area has been a part of China since ancient times, and it has always been seen as an inalienable part of China. If we also look at the history of the modern world, we will find out that Taiwan was considered to be a Chinese province.

Since its founding in 1921, the Communist Party of China has stated its firm position that Taiwan is part of China and will be administered by the central government. It should be remembered that in 1921, this area was illegally occupied by Japan. On December 1, 1943, the Cairo Declaration was issued. This declaration was signed by the United States, UK and China, in which it was recognized that Taiwan is a part of China and that the sovereignty of China will be restored in Taiwan at the end of Japanese occupation. A similar agreement was announced on 26 July 1945 by the United States, UK and China. After some time, the agreement was ratified by the former Soviet Union as well. It is of great importance for students of history that when Japan surrendered at the end of the Second World War, Japan also recognized China’s sovereignty over Taiwan by announcing that it would abide by this agreement. From the Cairo Declaration until the surrender of Japan, not once, but repeatedly, the United States and UK recognized and declared that Taiwan is a province of China.

When the People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949, China was deprived of its right in the United Nations. And the government of General Chiang Kai-shek, the illegal occupier of Taiwan, was given a seat in the United Nations. It was a complete injustice. To help solve this problem, Pakistan played its role and in October 1971, the right of representation in the United Nations General Assembly was withdrawn from the illegitimate government of General Chiang and the original government of China was recognized. It was also made clear that they accept the one-China principle. But the recent visit of Nancy Pelosi has created an atmosphere of tension in this regard. China believes that a military solution to Taiwan is not appropriate because it will cause irreparable damage to the innocent people living on Taiwan island and they are also Chinese. Therefore, China consistently upholds the one-China principle and tries to use peaceful means to realize the national reunification.

Under the leadership of Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping, a lot of work has been done in this regard, trade has increased tremendously, and people on both sides are traveling back and forth on a large scale. In 1987, only fifty thousand people of both sides of the Straits visited each other, but in 2019, this number has reached a high of nine million. China has proposed a solution of one country, two systems to Taiwan by keeping the One China principle in front, in which Taiwan’s social life, religious life and autonomy will be well protected. This is the proper answer to the Taiwan question and there is nothing to be gained by provocation.