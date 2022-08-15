Tourists advised to observe traffic rules in Murree to avoid congestion

Rawalpindi-City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad has advised the tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to observe traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps.

He urged the motorists to strictly follow the traffic rules and avoid wrong and double parking on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic congestion.

City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued a traffic plan to facilitate commuters and the general public on August 14, in view of Independence Day.

According to Duty Officer, CTP Headquarters, special pickets were erected in the city and on the entry points of Murree to thwart one-wheeling, particularly on August 14, and the violators were being penalized. The traffic plan was formulated and announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad, he added.

He further said an extra force of traffic wardens was deployed on all the roads of Rawalpindi city and in Murree to handle traffic load on August 14.

In this regard, over 600 CTP personnel were on special duty on Aug 13 night and on August 14 to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

He said CTO had constituted seven special squads comprising wardens and officers to curb one-wheeling and car stunts by the youngsters. 34 checking pickets were also be set up, he added.

He said that the traffic wardens had been directed to keep a vigil over vehicles with tainted glasses and unauthorized number plates in the city and to take strict action against the rules violators.

Moreover, the CTO had also directed the DSPs, inspectors, and others in charge to perform their duties with dedication and commitment on August 14.

He had also warned that no negligence or inefficiency would be tolerated in this regard.

The CTO informed that over 250 traffic wardens deployed in Murree were directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that a control room had been set up at the Headquarters to monitor the situation while a helpline 1915 and 051-9269200 for Murree had also been set up.

All-out efforts were being made to control traffic in Murree, he said and informed that there was a parking facility of 3500 vehicles in Murree while thousands of vehicles had entered the hill station.

He further informed that the CTP had designated several points for car parking in Murree.

A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow.

Naveed Irshad urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided.

“The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so the motorists face severe traffic congestion,” he said adding that traffic moves even slower due to heavy traffic load.

The CTO advised the tourists to avoid taking selfies in the middle of the roads. An enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of senior traffic officers had been deployed to monitor traffic and guide the tourists, he added.

According to a CTP spokesman, traffic wardens on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari were making all-out efforts to regulate traffic and facilitate the tourists.

He informed, Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad and other CTP officers were in the field to monitor the situation.

The spokesman informed that Superintendent of Police, Kohsar and the CTO while remaining in the field were monitoring all the traffic arrangements and ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads of Murree.

Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6 and Traffic Police and all the official pages were also providing awareness to the citizens about the situation of the traffic load on the roads of Murree, he added.