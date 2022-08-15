Two Pak soldiers martyred repulsing terrorists in Harnai
RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army got martyred when some terrorists raided a post of security forces in Harnai, Balochistan, late Saturday night, said the ISPR Directorate here on Sunday.
According to the ISPR statement, late Saturday night the terrorists raided a security forces’ post in general area Khost, near Harnai, Balochistan. Having successfully repulsed the distant fire raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains.
As a follow-up, during an encircling effort to cut off the fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well, it added.
During the skirmish, two valiant sons of soil, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum embraced Shahadat besides Major Umer who got injured while causing losses to the terrorists. At the eve of 75th Independence Day, Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. Meanwhile, an improvised explosive device exploded on Security Forces in general area Barawal, Dir District. Resultantly, Sepoy Sajid Ali (age 30 years, resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir) and Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz (age 32 years, resident of Poonch, Azad Kashmir) embraced Shahadat, the ISPR said in another statement. The area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished