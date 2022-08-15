Two Pak soldiers martyred repulsing terrorists in Harnai

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army got martyred when some terror­ists raided a post of security forces in Harnai, Balochistan, late Satur­day night, said the ISPR Directorate here on Sunday.

According to the ISPR statement, late Saturday night the terrorists raided a security forces’ post in general area Khost, near Harnai, Balochistan. Hav­ing successfully repulsed the distant fire raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains.

As a follow-up, during an encircling effort to cut off the fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well, it added.

During the skirmish, two valiant sons of soil, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum em­braced Shahadat besides Major Umer who got in­jured while causing loss­es to the terrorists. At the eve of 75th Independence Day, Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart at­tempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. Meanwhile, an improvised explosive de­vice exploded on Security Forces in general area Bar­awal, Dir District. Resul­tantly, Sepoy Sajid Ali (age 30 years, resident of Kot­li, Azad Kashmir) and Se­poy Adnan Mumtaz (age 32 years, resident of Poonch, Azad Kashmir) embraced Shahadat, the ISPR said in another statement. The area clearance is being car­ried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area. Pa­kistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrific­es of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished