US hopes ties with Pakistan will grow

WASHINGTON    –   The United States Sun­day greeted Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day, hoping that the re­lationship between the two countries would continue to grow.

In a statement, Sec­retary of State Antony Blinken said, “In addi­tion to 75 years of in­dependence, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations be­tween the United States and Pakistan.

“We enjoy robust co­operation in many sec­tors, from the tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million COVID-19 vaccine dos

 es we have committed to Pakistan through COVAX. “The United States contin­ues to be Pakistan’s largest export destination and I am confident our relationship will continue to grow. As we commemorate our 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, let us resolve to renew and strengthen our partnership for the next 75 years and beyond. “We congratulate you on this important milestone and wish you a Happy Indepen­dence Day!”

