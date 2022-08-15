News Desk

Victoria Beckham fashion label in trouble with £54m debt?

LONDON – Victoria Beckham is seemingly involved in money crisis, reports Mirro.co.uk. The former Spice Girl, who now sells high-end fashion clothes under label Victoria Beckham, owes a whopping amount to lenders. A report said: “Total revenues for the Victoria Beckham Holdings group fell 6% to £36.1m (2019 – £38.3m) due to the effects of the global pandemic.
Posh famously sells £500 jumpers £400 jeans, owes £53.9million worth of debts.
“This group rapidly responded to the effects of the pandemic and controlled its cash and expenditure which led to a significant reduction in its operating losses by 57%, thanks to cost efficiencies across the business and the recalibration of its business model to make it sustainable for the longer term.
“Victoria Beckham Beauty continues to expand its portfolio with a number of successful product launches in this year with best in class in clean luxury beauty and skincare.”

More Stories
Business

Power sector’s transmission & distribution losses soar to Rs473 billion in 2021

Business

Provincial govts asked to conduct damage assessment of cotton crop

Business

ADB suggests policy reforms to strengthen railways in Pakistan

Business

RDA inflows rise to $4.7 billion in June

Business

Govt asked to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in country

Business

‘Now Hiring’: US employers struggle to find enough workers

Business

CDC, CDNS sign MoU for issuance of digital savings certificates

Business

Over 43pc surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

Business

75th Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan celebrated at SNGPL head office

Business

HABIBMETRO unveils monument at the iconic I.I. Chundrigar Road

1 of 2,923

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More