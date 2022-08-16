11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – As many as 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 303 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 53 while 28,954 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 48 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Infant killed, 2 women injured in roof collapse

An infant was killed, while two women sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tandlianwala police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in due to rain in Chak No.394-GB. As a result, 7-month-old Ali Hasan, son of Zeeshan, his mother Zunaira Bibi (28) and Naik Bibi (56) were buried under the debris. The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from debris. Rescue team shifted them to hospital where infant Ali Hasan succumbed to this injuries whereas condition of women was also critical.