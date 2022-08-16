2 police officers booked on corruption charges

RAWALPINDI – Two police officers were booked on charges of releasing 11 land grabbers from Police Station Chontra apparently after receiving bribe, informed sources on Monday.

The two accused police officers, against whom a case was registered with PS Chontra under section 155 of CrPC, have been identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Masroor Akbar (who was posted as Station House Officer PS Chontra) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Imtiaz Ullah, they said. However, police have not arrested the accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari also ordered a departmental inquiry against the accused police officers, according to a police spokesman.

According to sources, the newly appointed SHO PS Chontra SI Syed Imran Haider lodged a plaintiff stating a villager Zulqarnain alerted police on 4 August on its helpline Rescue 15 that a group of land grabbers have allegedly occupy his land located on Sihal Chakri Road. Responding to the emergency call, ASI Imtiaz Ullah, who was on routine patrolling in the area, rushed to the scene and held 11 suspects. All the detained suspects were shifted to police station, the SHO said adding that in the meanwhile the other gang members of the detained persons again grabbed the land which was later evacuated.

The applicant told police that SI/former SHO Masroor Akbar and ASI Imtiaz Ullah had not brought the matter of arrest of accused to the notice of senior police officers and had released all the 11 persons despite their involvement in cognizable offence. He asked the police to register case against the two police officers. Police lodged case against the two police officers and began investigation.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, in a statement, said that zero tolerance policy is being adopted against the corrupt officers and those involved in misusing the authority. He said that there is no room for corrupt officers in the department.

