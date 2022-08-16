Our Staff Reporter

Accused of physical assault, murder case of minor girl held

BUREWALA – Police on Monday, in a special operation, arrested the accused of kidnapping, physical assault and killing a six-year old girl. According to police sources, six-year old Eman Fatima daughter of Muhammad Amjad resident of Village 265/EB in premises of Sadar Burewala police station went missing two days ago and the police found her body from a nearby pound after 12 hours.  The police formed a special team to investigate the incident and arrest the criminal.

The police conducted the autopsy of the body in which torture and physical assault was proved on the minor girl. The police team arrested 16-year old accused Sufiyan Ali who was a cousin of the girl and was living in his uncle’s house along with his mother and little brother, sisters after the death of his father a few years ago. During the investigation, the accused confessed the crime, however, further investigations were underway from him, police sources added.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PM constitutes committee to address problems faced by foreign companies

International

EU, other states urge Russia to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Newspaper

Babar Azam looks forward to first bilateral series against Netherlands

Entertainment

Anne Heche organs donated as actress is taken off life support

Headlines

Nawaz Sharif to return in September

National

PM directs to provide Rs50,000 cash relief to each flood-affected family

National

Govt raises petrol price by Rs6.72/litre

National

Govt working to amend laws to repeal ban on Nawaz before his return

National

Imran stays away from Gill’s remarks, calls them ‘wrong’

National

Pakistan, KSA to expedite co-op in investment, energy, trade

1 of 9,806

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More