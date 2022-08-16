Agencies

ANP seeks posting of DC, other officers for new district Khanozai

BOSTAN – Rasheed Khan Nasar, Central Joint Secretary, Awami National Party (ANP), has called on the authorities to post Deputy Commissioner and other administrative officers against the vacant positions of newly created district Khanozai. Addressing a press conference at the residence of Major (retd) Muhammad Ashraf Nasar here on Monday, he said: “We are grateful to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo to have divided district Pishin into two districts by creating a new district Khanozai.” Nasar said their area was one of the backward areas of the province and the creation of Khanozai as new district would help remove the backwardness of the area. He urged authorities to adjust administrative officers, including Deputy Commissioner, against the vacant positions of newly created district Khanozai. He said: “If needful was not done by September 1, 2022, residents of the area will be compelled to resort to peaceful protest, sit-ins, protest demonstrations and long march.”  On the occasion, Haji Nizam-ud-Din Kakar, Ex-Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan, Bilal Khan Kakar, Attaullah Panezai, Muhammad Din and others were also present.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

