News Desk

Cabinet gives nod to place Shahzad Akbar’s name on ECL

Federal cabinet on Tuesday approved placing the name of former adviser on interior and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahzad Akbar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Federal Cabinet meeting was held in Prime Minister House Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, the cabinet approved placing the names of 10 people, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan s advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar, in the ECL.

On the other hand, the meeting also rejected increase in the prices of 35 medicines. During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by the Ministry of Climate Change on the effects of climate change in which it was told that Pakistan share of global warming gas emissions into the atmosphere is only 1 percent of the world.

According to the declaration, the cabinet emphasized the need for planning for rain harvesting on war footing. A proposal to launch this project as a pilot project in Islamabad has been considered and the formation of a cabinet committee under the chairmanship of Sherry Rehman was unanimously approved.

The committee will also include ministers from the relevant ministries.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that climate change, water and food security are three interconnected challenges and we need take measures to protect our future generations from their effects.

He said that the government is cognizant of the effects of climate change and the solution of this problem is among the top priorities of the government.

