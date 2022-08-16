Anadolu

CIA sued over alleged surveillance of lawyers, journalists who met Assange

A group of journalists and lawyers have sued the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and its former director, Mike Pompeo, over allegations that they were placed under surveillance when they met WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his stay at Ecuador’s embassy in London.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York District Court on Monday, alleges that CIA under Pompeo violated the privacy rights of the American journalists and lawyers by spying on them. The plaintiffs include journalists Charles Glass and John Goetz and attorneys Margaret Kunstler and Deborah Hrbek, who have represented Assange.

“The United States Constitution shields American citizens from US government overreach even when the activities take place in a foreign embassy in a foreign country,” said Richard Roth, the main lawyer representing the group.

The CIA, which declined to comment on the lawsuit, is prohibited from collecting intelligence on US citizens. Roth said the alleged spying would mean that Assange’s right to a fair trial had been “tainted, if not destroyed.”

“There should be sanctions, even up to dismissal of those charges, or withdrawal of an extradition request in response to these blatantly unconstitutional activities,” Roth said.

The WikiLeaks co-founder has appealed the UK Home Office’s decision to extradite him back to the US on espionage charges.

Assange was dragged out of Ecuador’s embassy building in London in 2019, where he took refuge for more than seven years.​​​​​​​

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Foreign -- International

Putin says Russian weapons ‘decades ahead of foreign analogues’

Foreign -- International

US ‘verbally agrees’ to 2 Iranian demands on nuclear deal: Tehran

Foreign -- International

Scotland becomes first country in world to provide free sanitary products

Foreign -- International

Iraq’s highest judicial authority says has no power to dissolve Parliament

Foreign -- International

France asks EU Commission for help in containing wildfires

Foreign -- International

UN nuclear watchdog seeks visit to Ukraine’s shelled Zaporizhzhya plant

Foreign -- International

Thousands of people evacuated as fire rages in southwestern France

Foreign -- International

Palestine demands international protection at UN from Israel

Foreign -- International

Alert issued as UK heat wave gathers pace

Foreign -- International

China’s continued live-fire drills around Taiwan focus on ‘blockade’

1 of 5

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More