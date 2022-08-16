CM Bizenjo lauds PM Shehbaz’s special support for Balochistan flood affectees

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people and government of the province for the special interest of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif in the relief and rehabilitation of flood-ravaged people of Balochistan.

During the Relief Coordination Committee meeting chaired by the prime minister through video link, the chief minister said that Balochistan has been severely affected by the rains and the government is using all resources to provide immediate relief to the victims. “The cooperation of the federal government for relief and rehabilitation operation is very important as the prime minister has personally visited the affected districts and reviewed the prevailing situation,”

The CM, however, emphasised the need to speed up the efforts of NDMA.

The CM Balochistan agreed for conducting a joint survey of damages with the federal institutions, for which the CM Balochistan was the focal point of the province. The chief minister also underlined the need to start the survey immediately and reduce its duration. On this occasion, Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili informed the meeting about the losses, relief activities and the needs of the province. The CS said that the notification of flood-affected union councils has been issued and sent to the federal government.

He said that according to the preliminary estimate, 15 billion rupees are required for the recovery of the damages and 20 billion rupees for the rehabilitation phase in Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the prompt response of the provincial government institutions and assured that the federal government will fully cooperate with the provincial government in the recovery and restoration phases.

Balochistan CM constitutes special teams for flood

damage assessment

The Balochistan government on Monday decided to form special teams consisting of officers to provide assistance to the administration of the calamity-stricken districts in surveying the damages caused by the rains and floods. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by CM Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to review matters related to damages caused by floods and ongoing relief activities in flood-affected areas.

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Roshan Ali Shaikh and the secretaries of the relevant departments attended the meeting. While addressing the review meeting, the CM said the entire province is affected by the recent rains and floods, “We have to look at every district without further delay.” “The deputy commissioners of all districts should make an accurate estimate of the losses and inform the government about the real needs of the affected people,” the CM stressed. Consenting to the constitution of the special teams, he noted that the objective of the initiative was to complete the survey work within the stipulated period and ensure people hit by the catastrophe were being provided with best available relief.

Rs15 billion required for recovery of damages

Earlier, DG PDMA and secretaries of the department engaged in the relief activities in the flood-hit areas apprised the meeting about the ongoing relief work.

Govt committed for early rehabilitation of flood

affected people: CM

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo said on Monday that the government will take all possible steps to help and rehabilitate the flood-affected people of the Musa Khel district. He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musa Khel.

The deputy speaker informed the CM about the damage caused by floods in different areas of Musa khel.

The CM said that instructions have been issued to the PDMA Communication and Works Department and QESCO for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures in Musa khel.

“I am taking a personal assessment of the situation and will solve the problems of the people of Musa Khail,” he assured the deputy speaker assuring government all-out support.

The CM expressed regret over the loss of life and property due to the rains and floods in Musa Khel.