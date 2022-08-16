CM orders to speed up rescue, relief op in flood-hit areas

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday directed the departments concerned to accelerate rescue and relief operations for the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur. The chief minister stressed that Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122 and administration should spare no effort in the relief activities. He said that the affected persons should be shifted to safer places and be provided with three meals a day. “The operation should be continued until the last affected person is not shifted to a safe place,” he added.

Parvez ordered that the number of relief camps should be increased along with the provision of necessary facilities on a priority basis. He said that the affectees should be taken care of in every way, adding that the people in distress would not be left alone.

The chief minister personally supervised the rescue and relief operation till late night and issued instructions to the concerned quarters.

GOVT CONSIDERS EVACUATION

AFTER FLOOD WARNING IN DG KHAN

Following the flood warning due to heavy rains in DG Khan Division on August 17 and 18 issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Punjab government has started considering the evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas to protect their lives and property. In this regard, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal chaired an important meeting at his office in the Civil Secretariat on Monday to review the arrangements for dealing with possible flooding due to heavy downpour. The meeting decided to deploy mobile teams of the departments of health, livestock and volunteers of Civil Defence in DG Khan Division. The Chief Secretary directed the authorities to immediately identify the areas likely to be hit by hill torrents and arrangements would be made to move people as well as livestock away from unsafe places.

He said that transport and food facilities should be provided to locals moving to safer places and the help of notables of area and prayer leaders (Imam) of mosques should be sought to convince people of the evacuation. He said that senior member of the board of revenue would supervise the evacuation plan, and relief and rescue operation. The meeting was briefed that about 6,000 people were affected by floods in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Jampur on Sunday.

Rescue operations were conducted at nine places in DG Khan and four places in Jampur. Tents and food hampers are being provided in the affected areas. The senior member board of revenue, secretaries of irrigation, health, and livestock, PDMA director general and officers concerned attended the meeting while the commissioner DG Khan attended the meeting through video link.