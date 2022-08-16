CM Punjab hands over modern machinery, vehicles to Rescue 1122

Ceremony of handing over 17 latest vehicles, equipment and machinery to DG Rescue 1122 at Chief Minister’s Office.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was the chief guest.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi handed over modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to Rescue 1122 from PDMA.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi handed over the documents and keys of the vehicles to DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

CM said, Rescue 1122 is equipped with modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to deal with emergency situations anywhere in Punjab. Rescue 1122 has crossed another milestone today. In Punjab, Rescue 1122 has proved its professionalism. The plant that was planted in my previous era has become a Tanawar tree today.

In case of flood, earthquake or any other emergency situation, the rescue 1122 staff is the first to arrive.

9 Water Rescue Unit, 2 Sky Lift Vehicles, 6 Earth Quick and Disaster Search Rescue Van, 36 Hydraulic Combi Tool, 36 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus, 36 Hydraulic Concrete Chain Saw, 6 Life Locator, 6 Pneumatic Lifting Bag, 6 Chipping Hammer, 6 Acoustic Listening Device, 6 Fire Optic Camera with The communication device was handed over to Rescue 1122

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senior Member Board of Revenue, DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Secretary Information, DG PDMA and related officials were also present on this occasion.

CM was briefed about the latest vehicles, equipment and machinery.