Commissioner visits Chandka Hospital Orthopedic Surgery Ward

LARKANA – Commissioner, Larkana Division, Ghanwar Ali Laghari, visited Orthopedic Surgery Unit-II in Civil Hospital Block of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here on Monday and inspected the different male, female wards, library, seminar hall, store, operation theater and other departments. On this occasion, CMCH Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Gulzar Tunio, briefed the commissioner about the administrative matters of the hospital, the steps taken for the treatment of patients in the wards, medicines, cleanliness and other issues. The commissioner went to the Orthopedic Surgery Unit-II and reviewed the ongoing treatment of children with congenital clubfoot. The in-charge of the department, Prof Dr Zamir Soomro, told the commissioner that operations are performed on children with congenitally bent legs in the ward’s orthopedic clinic. This institution was established in 2015, he said. He further informed him that from 2015 to 2022, as many as 1,856 children with bent legs have been successfully operated here in the ward. Among them, 849 children with bent legs were operated on, while 509 children had right foot and 498 children had left foot bent, Dr Soomro added. Only 141 operations have been done this year, Dr Soomro said. The commissioner appreciated the performance of the CMCH doctors present in the ward. On this occasion, he also inquired from the parents of the admitted children about the facilities provided to them by the CMCH authorities and the treatment. Leghari directed the CMCH management to provide free and complete medical treatment facilities to the patients in the hospital. He said that cleanliness should be taken care of in the hospital and doctors, paramedics and other staff should perform their duties regularly and honestly.