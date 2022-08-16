CSB defers promotions of Pakistan Customs officers after a dispute over seniority

ISLAMABAD – The Central Selection Board has deferred promotions of the Grade-19 officers of Pakistan Customs Service into Grade-20 after getting objections over a sudden change in the seniority list and left ten seats vacant for the promotion in future.

The Central Selection Board concluded its five days long proceedings on Monday, in which the board has recommended the promotions of the officers in grade 20 and grade 21 belonging to, Police Service of Pakistan, Foreign Service, Pakistan Customs Service, Inland Revenue Services and several others. However, sources told that the board has left ten seats of grade 20 belonging to Pakistan Customs Service vacant as a number of officers approached the board members and raised their objections over a sudden change of the seniority list.

According to a representation filed, there was a final seniority list in placed and same was also circulated and submitted to the CSB members about a fortnight ago but all of sudden when meeting of the board was in progress since 10th August, a new list called restored/ final inter se-seniority list had been placed on the FBR website on 12th August.

The new seniority list has changed the sequence of the seniority altogether and pushed the top officers into the bottom. In result, the aggrieved officers approached the board and contended that this decline in seniority without any opportunity of hearing is against all norms of natural justice and fundamental rights. When contacted a senior officer of the establishment division has explained that earlier the seniority list of 28th Common Training Program of Pakistan Custom Service was determined on the bases of a cumulative results obtained in CSS, CTP, STP and FPOE but now the new list was prepared on the bases of marks obtained in CSS alone.

He said the seniority was revised on court directions but he accepted that the issue should be resolved first and then a final seniority list was to be placed before the CSB instead of changing it overnight without intimating to those, who are aggrieved of the change of seniority list.

Sources informed that not even a single officer of 28th CTP was ever informed of any Order of Federal Service Tribunal or any other Court and neither were they the party to any such proceedings.

The CSB has promoted the officers of Pakistan Customs up to 27th CTP and deferred rest of the promotions till next meeting by leaving 10 seats vacant.

The CSB of the Establishment Division is supposed to meet twice in a year to consider promotion opportunities for the appointed employees of Civil Service of Pakistan to BPS-20 grade and BPS-21 grade.

The board is chaired by the head of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), with its members being Establishment Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, four federal secretaries each having domiciles of one of the four provinces and all four provincial chief secretaries.

From parliament, one member of the Senate and one member of the National Assembly are appointed to sit on the board. The secretary of the board is Additional Secretary Establishment Division.

Meanwhile, the CSB has recommended the promotion of Information Group’s two officers to Grade-21 and four others to Grade-20. The officers promoted to Grade-21 are Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Managing Director Akhtar Munir and Press Registrar Tariq Mehmood.

Those promoted to Grade 20 are Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil, director, Press Information Department (PID) Peshawar; Ayesha Tassaduq, director, PID; Muhammad Aurangzeb, director, internal publicity wing; and Bushra Bashir, director, Cyber wing.

On the other side, the board has recommended to promote 15 officers of Police Service into grade 21 including Ahmed Ishaq Jahngir, Jawad Ahemd Dogar, Akhtar Hyat, Muneer Ahmed Shaikh, Muhammad Khalid Khattak, Sohail Habib Tajik, Dr. Riaz Gara, Muhammad Ali Babakhail, Kashif Alam, Ashraf Zubair Siddqui, Tariq Abbas Qurashi, Khadim Abbas Rind, Raja Rifat Mukhtar, Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry and Bilal Sadique Kimyana.