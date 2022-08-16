Agencies

Customs seize foreign goods worth Rs100m

DALBANDIN – The Field Enforcement Units of Collectorate of Customs Balochistan on Monday claimed to have seized foreign goods, including tyres and thousands of litres of diesel, worth Rs100 million in different operations conducted in Dalbandin and Rakni areas of Balochistan province.

According to the Collectorate of Customs Balochistan information, on the directions of Collector, Customs (Enforcement), Quetta, Khalid Hussain Jamali,  a customs team seized thousands of litres foreign diesel from four oil tankers in an operation conducted in Dalbandin area of district Chagai. Separately, thousands of kilograms of betel nuts were recovered from the hidden cavities of a truck and a container in Rakni. Moreover, one non-customs-paid vehicle was also seized besides seizing 160 tyres from different passenger buses in Rakni.

 

