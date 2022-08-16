Defending football champions in Italy, Spain make flawless starts each

The 2022 champions in the Italian and Spanish football leagues have made good starts to the new season at the weekend.

AC Milan beat Udinese 4-2 in a Saturday Italian Serie A match at home.

Croatian winger Ante Rebic scored double against Udinese to play an important role for the win at San Siro Stadium.

On Sunday, Real Madrid bagged a 2-1 win over Almeria, thanks to the winning goal scored by their Austrian defender David Alaba.

Home team Almeria were unable to secure a 1-0 lead as Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez scored the equalizer in the 61st minute.

Subbed in the second half, Alaba curled a freekick in the minute 75 as Real Madrid came back from deficit.

However Villarreal are leading the Spanish La Liga after a 3-0 win against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Spanish winger Alex Baena scored two goals for Villarreal. Nicolas Jackson added one.

Meanwhile, title contenders Barcelona were hold to a 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou.

Barcelona were down to 10 men in the stoppage time as Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets was sent off for elbowing Colombian forward Radamel Falcao.

Busquets was previously booked in this match.

In the English Premier League, Manchester City hammered Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden netted for Manchester City, and Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma scored an own goal.

Manchester City have six points to top the Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Montpellier 5-2 on Saturday in a French Ligue 1 week two match.

PSG are leading the French league with six points.

On Sunday, Bayern Munich carried on their flawless run in the German Bundesliga with a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich have six points to top the league.