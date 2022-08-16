Our Staff Reporter

Electricity shortfall reaches 6,500mw

LAHORE – The electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 6,500 megawatts (MW), causing power outages of four to six hours in cities and eight hours in rural areas.According to details, the demand in the country for electricity has surged to 28,500 megawatts while the power supply is 22,000 megawatts. The shortfall has resulted in four to six hours of power outages in urban areas and eight hours in rural areas. Sources said that several power plants have been shut due to shortage of oil and gas. Power plants in Neelum, Jhelum, Gadoon, Sahiwal and Jhang are still shut on technical grounds, they added. Sources further claimed that the provincial governments have failed to implement the electricity plan. Earlier on August 11, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit. The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for lifeline consumers.

 

The recent hike will be charged in the bills for August and September 2022, read the notification. “The FCA shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” said Nepra.

 

 

