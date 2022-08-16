News Desk

England’s tour to Pakistan will be crucial: ex-PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) former Chief Executive Wasim Khan Tuesday said next month’s tour of England to Pakistan will be crucial for the cricket-starved country.

While speaking to journalists, he said Pakistan will soon be hosting big international teams and events regularly.

Khan, the current International Cricket Council (ICC) General Manager, came to watch the opening ODI of three-match series between Pakistan and the Netherlands here on Tuesday.

 

“Australia tour to Pakistan was a stepping milestone for the country. It proved that the country was safe for all the cricket activities,” he said.

“Moreover, this year’s England tour to Pakistan will be crucial. It will further strengthen the image of Pakistan moving forward,” he added.

Lauding current PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja for his efforts, he said: “It was good to hear about U-19 Junior League and Women’s Pakistan Super League. I hope they go well and bring some talent in these categories of the game.”

England-born Khan served as PCB’s CEO under the chairmanship of Ehsan Mani from 2018 to 2021. Last year when Raja took charge as the chairman, Khan resigned from his post.

