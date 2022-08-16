News Desk

Finance Minister stresses four key areas for national growth, development

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has emphasized on four key areas for long term national growth and development including boost in agricultural productivity, exports, access to quality education and controlling expenditures.

Addressing a conference on economy organized in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said focusing on these four priority areas, will take the country out of the socio-economic conundrum it is in.

He said no country can be free unless it is economically self-reliant.

Miftah Ismail said the incumbent government has taken several steps for agricultural development to achieve self-sufficiency in food production and increase our foreign exchange reserves.

He urged the business community to collaborate with the government and play their role in helping the poor and downtrodden segments of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said no country can progress without supremacy of law.

He stressed on determining right priorities and focusing on long-term policy making.

The Advisor underscored the need for according special attention to quality education in the country.

Addressing the economy conference, JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said economy is directly linked with peace and security situation of a country.

He said we should focus on creating a business-friendly environment in the country to attract more foreign investment.

